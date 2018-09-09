The Nigerian Air Force said yesterday that the air strikes against the Boko Haram Terrorists in the fringes of Lake Chad and Sambisa forest are being sustained through Operation Thunder Strike II to ensure that the remnants of the insurgents are completely degraded.The Spokesman for the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement that the attacks on the insurgents at Kollaram and Bula Korege within Sambisa were conducted after the Intelligence, Survaillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms had established the presence of the terrorists in the areas.Air Commodore Daramola said: ” As Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 entered Day 5 yesterday, 7 September 2018, the Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation LAFIYA DOLE recorded another set of successful air interdiction missions against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) targets at Kollaram on the Lake Chad Green fringes as well as Bula Korege within Sambisa Forest.” The attack at Kollaram was conducted following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with Human Intelligence reports, that led to the identification of a BHT hideout within the settlement. Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the insurgents’ hideout which was destroyed and several BHTs killed.” Further ISR missions had also observed significant BHT presence in the middle of Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, with several buildings identified as locations where some BHT leaders reportedly resided. Consequently, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft and 2 helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction at the location.“The attacks by the fighter jets destroyed about 12 BHT dwellings and several solar panels in the area of interest. A few BHT survivors were seen fleeing the area and appropriately engaged by the Mi-35M helicopter gunships. The NAF will sustain the momentum of the operation with a view to decimating the remnants of the insurgents”.