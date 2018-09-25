The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised a fresh alarm on the alleged covert move to doctor the voters’ register against the Thursday rerun election in Osun State.





Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state inconclusive and fixed run-off for Thursday, September 27.





The Zonal Secretary, PDP South West, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo disclosed this on Sunday night in a chat with newsmen at Ede, Osun State.





He further alleged that concerted efforts are ongoing to disenfranchise voters of PDP affiliations.

“Just today, an APC member was busted at Kasorock Hotel opposite Moye oil, Osogbo, one Hon. Tayo, a councillor at the Osogbo ward five was caught working on INEC Voters’ register, altering figures, data, images, and names.





“Vigilant members of the public swooped on the devil element who is working to subvert the will of the people.





“We would have thought this was impossible, but we remember very well that this occurred at Egbedore(ward 10, unit 2, 4, 6.8, and 71) and Ifedayo, where hundreds of voters were disenfranchised.





“We call on INEC to immediately restore the sanctity of voters register for Osogbo and Orolu. We will not accept usage of doctored register for the rerun”, Jenyo asserted.





He reeled out several discrepancies in the result figures released by INEC, alleging that the mathematical error in the compilation of results was a deliberate act to favour the APC.





“We subsequently call on INEC to immediately restore the correctness of their records, as the records are fraught with multiple errors which question the integrity of the personnel and the outputs.”