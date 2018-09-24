The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date of its presidential primary election from September 25 to September 27.





Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the ruling party, made this known in a statement on Sunday.





Last week, the party shifted the election from September 20 to September 25.





Nabena also said party members should collect permanent membership cards from their respective wards.





“The presidential direct primary election earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 will now hold on Thursday, September 27th, 2018,” the statement read.





“Duly registered party members are to collect their permanent membership cards from their respective wards.”





No reasons were given for the change in date.