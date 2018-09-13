 Africa can produce another Ballon d’Or winner — Weah | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Liberian President  George Weah has  said  he wants his country to emulate Nigeria in terms of football development.


Speaking after Tuesday night’s friendly match between the Lone Star and the Super Eagles at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia won by Nigeria   2-1, Weah said  Nigerian football has always inspired him.

The match  offered the former  Monaco and AC Milan  striker a chance to pull on the boots again to mark the retirement of the number 14 shirt he famously wore for his country.

On the same day,  his  son Timothy turned out for the United States in their 1-0 defeat of Mexico in a friendly affair at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 1995 World Player of the Year said, “As a young footballer I was always fascinated by Nigerian  football stars. I looked up to the likes of Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Friday Ekpo and others and believed that the African footballer can also get to the very top.

“I believe that in Africa, somewhere, there is another Ballon d’Or winner. We have to find him, expose him to the world and give him the opportunity to actualise his dream.”

The former Chelsea forward, who remains the only African to win the award, received a standing ovation after being substituted.

The 51-year-old, who played 79 minutes in the match, commended  Nigeria for honouring him.

His  former international   teammate James Debbah also played the match which Turkey-based forward  Henry Onyekuru and Italy-based striker Simeon Nwankwo scored for Nigeria in the first half while Liberia reduced the deficit through a penalty kick in the second half when Semi  Ajayi handled in the box.

