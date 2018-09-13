Liberian President George Weah has said he wants his country to emulate Nigeria in terms of football development.Speaking after Tuesday night’s friendly match between the Lone Star and the Super Eagles at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia won by Nigeria 2-1, Weah said Nigerian football has always inspired him.The match offered the former Monaco and AC Milan striker a chance to pull on the boots again to mark the retirement of the number 14 shirt he famously wore for his country.On the same day, his son Timothy turned out for the United States in their 1-0 defeat of Mexico in a friendly affair at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.The 1995 World Player of the Year said, “As a young footballer I was always fascinated by Nigerian football stars. I looked up to the likes of Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Friday Ekpo and others and believed that the African footballer can also get to the very top.“I believe that in Africa, somewhere, there is another Ballon d’Or winner. We have to find him, expose him to the world and give him the opportunity to actualise his dream.”The former Chelsea forward, who remains the only African to win the award, received a standing ovation after being substituted.The 51-year-old, who played 79 minutes in the match, commended Nigeria for honouring him.His former international teammate James Debbah also played the match which Turkey-based forward Henry Onyekuru and Italy-based striker Simeon Nwankwo scored for Nigeria in the first half while Liberia reduced the deficit through a penalty kick in the second half when Semi Ajayi handled in the box.