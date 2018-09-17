Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed his plan to recall in-form Mainz striker, Anthony Ujah for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Libya.Rohr took notice of the Germany based star after he scored in his second consecutive game while playing as a substitute on Saturday.Ujah has been in the international wilderness, with his last cap earned in the goalless draw with Tanzania in an AFCON qualifier on September 5, 2015.His lack of game time at Mainz was the main reason he was not invited to the Nigeria squad for the 2018 World Cup despite a chance meeting with Gernot Rohr at the airport in Frankfurt.Rohr who spoke as a consultant on the Bundesliga on Europe 1, said, ”We are scouting him[Ujah], we could remember him for the next games.”The striker was a member of the Nigeria squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and started the 6-1 win over Tahiti.