Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state governorship election, says the people have shown that tyrants can be forced to submit to their will.





He said this while responding to the votes he garnered during the election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive.





Adeleke said he was honoured to have won considerable votes across all local governments of the state despite the “blackmail” during electioneering campaign.





He appealed to the people to rededicate themselves to the “struggle”





“I send my appreciation through this medium to Osun voters who find me worthy of their votes. Your votes humbled me and further strenghten my resolve to truly serve our people,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.





“Despite all the blackmails and persecution, you stood by me; you voted for me and you defended your votes. You adopted me as the rallying point of the redemption movement. Words cannot express the depth of my appreciation.





“We will get to the promised land. It started well and it will end in praise to our dear God. Let us rededicate ourselves to the struggle. You have proved that with determination, the most powerful tyrant can be forced to submit to the will of the people. I appreciate you all.”