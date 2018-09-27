 Adeleke to INEC - 'Cancel the Rerun and declare me the winner of Osun Governorship Polls' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » Adeleke to INEC - 'Cancel the Rerun and declare me the winner of Osun Governorship Polls'

6:26 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke has asked INEC to cancel the rerun and declare him winner of the election.

Speak with newsmen at his Ede residence on Thursday, the PDP candidate accused INEC of conspiring with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the state is currently under siege, lamenting the attack on his supporters.

“This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn’t allow my party to vote,” he said.

“It’s only APC people they allowed to vote. INEC and security agents have compromised. So, there is no election in Osun today. I urge INEC to cancel the election with immediate effect and declare me the winner because I’ve already won the election. ”


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top