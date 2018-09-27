Speak with newsmen at his Ede residence on Thursday, the PDP candidate accused INEC of conspiring with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).He said the state is currently under siege, lamenting the attack on his supporters.“This is not a free and fair election. Osun state is under siege; we are at war in Osun. They didn’t allow my party to vote,” he said.“It’s only APC people they allowed to vote. INEC and security agents have compromised. So, there is no election in Osun today. I urge INEC to cancel the election with immediate effect and declare me the winner because I’ve already won the election. ”