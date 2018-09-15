Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, has reacted to a purported court order against him from contesting at the September polls.

A statement on Friday by Taofeek Olayiwola, a member of his legal team, said an alleged restraining injunction stopping the PDP and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Adeleke was false.





It read: “We have copies of the court processes filed by the plaintiffs who are members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, the reliefs they sought and certified true copy of the orders issued by the presiding judge.





“While the plaintiffs sought many bogus orders, the judge only granted that the case be served on the respondents through substituted means, that the management of WAEC produced the list of students who sat for WAEC with the candidate and that hearing be resumed on Wednesday September 19.





“Nowhere in the certified true copy of the order was the candidate restrained from parading himself as gubernatorial flagbearer and no where was INEC and the PDP barred from treating Senator Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP for the September 22 polls.





“We affirm that Senator Adeleke remains the bonafide candidate of the PDP for the governorship election.





“We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard any false rumours and fake news. No court has stopped Senator Adeleke as a candidate. Before the law and subsisting judgements, he is qualified and eligible to run for governorship of Osun State.”