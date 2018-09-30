The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State on Sunday held its governorship congress at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, with former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, emerging the party’s governorship candidate after other contestants stepped down for him.After the likes of Joseph Tegbe, who was touted as Goveror Abiola Ajimobi’s anointed candidate, and other aspirants willingly stepped down from the race, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) refused to do so as he was adamant on a full primary.But as the election began, the legal icon announced his withdrawal from the race.Adelabu is the grandson of the Ibadan notable politician, Adegoke Adelabu, popularly known as Penkelemesi (peculiar mess).Former governor in the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Saturday, earlier announced that he would not be part of the primary, saying Governor Ajimobi had perfected strategy to impose Tegbe on the party.