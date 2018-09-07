The federal government says there is no cause for alarm over the reports of earth tremors in some areas of Abuja.

Alex Nwegbu, director-general of the National Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), said this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.





He said Nigeria is not on the boundary that can make the country suffer earthquake.





Earth tremor, otherwise known as slight earthquake, is caused by rocks breaking under stress against an underground surface.





Residents of Mpape and Maitama districts of the nation’s capital city experienced vibrations in their homes on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.





But Nwegbu asked those affected by it not to panic.





“I will assure Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm,” he said.





He explained that when the agency got reports on this, it dispersed geo-scientists to ascertain the cause.





“We checked for the intensity using certain parameters used in checking these things. We noticed no cracks on building walls & on the grounds, implying it’s an earth tremor of low intensity,” he said.





“The Buhari administration has been helpful in enabling us generate our Geo science data. We are set to deploy our equipment in the 6 geo- political zones of Nigeria. This will enable us get firsthand info on when the tremors are set to occur in order to warn residents around.”





The agency released telephone numbers in case of any emergency: 08035956056, 08023154825, 08037000623.