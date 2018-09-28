The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has disclosed that a pilot died in the crash involving two of its jets earlier on Friday.





Recall that two NAF jets rehearsing for the Independence Day celebration had crashed around Mashafa road in Mpape, Abuja.





The Air Force had while confirming the crash said no life was lost.





However, spokesperson of the Air Force, Ibikunle Daramola, in an update said one of the pilots later died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later. Thank you,” Mr Daramola said in a short statement via his twitter handle.





A government source also confirmed that one of the pilots died.





The source also explained how the accident happened.





He said one of the jet’s wing clipped the other, forcing both to go down.





“Only one of the pilots was able to eject, the other one couldn’t (he is one of the best pilots in the Airforce) and he died on the spot,” the source said.





He added that the pilot that ejected did not land well and has sustained a serious head injury. He said the survivor requires urgent surgery.



