Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is reportedly willing to sell the West London club if his £3billion valuation is met.According to Bloomberg, the Russian billionaire remains ‘frustrated by his British visa problems’ and is open to bids to finally sell the Blues once the right offer is met.Abramovich encountered problems renewing his existing visa in June amid rising political tensions between Russia and Britain.The Stamford Bridge club were forced to deny reports last month that the 51-year-old is looking to cash-in after 15 years in West London.An offer of £2billion was said to have been tabled by Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but it will take a far bigger bid for Abramovich to sell Chelsea.Recall that Abramovich rejected an approach from Ratcliffe to buy Chelsea Football Club.