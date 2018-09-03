Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Ekong will miss the crucial encounter because of injuries.
This was confirmed by the Eagles’ official Twitter handle on Monday night.
The update also revealed that Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, is the only player in camp at the moment.
“Just In: Iwobi, Aina and Ekong are out of Seychelles game due to injuries.
“Only Henry Onyekuru is in camp at the moment, we expect others early tomorrow,” the tweet read.
Nigeria take on Seychelles on September 8.
