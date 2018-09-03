Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, will be without the services of three key players, when he takes his team to Seychelles for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Ekong will miss the crucial encounter because of injuries.This was confirmed by the Eagles’ official Twitter handle on Monday night.The update also revealed that Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, is the only player in camp at the moment.“Just In: Iwobi, Aina and Ekong are out of Seychelles game due to injuries.“Only Henry Onyekuru is in camp at the moment, we expect others early tomorrow,” the tweet read.Nigeria take on Seychelles on September 8.