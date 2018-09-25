Jos, the Plateau State capital, was enveloped by tension yesterday following the alleged killing of 15 people, including a family of nine, at the Rukuba area of the city by unknown gunmen.Ten other people were feared killed during protests that erupted after residents got wind of the Rukuba killings and took to the streets to vent their anger.The state government responded with the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos North and Jos South local government areas to forestall further mayhem.The Nation gathered that unknown gunmen dressed in black stormed a house on Rukuba Road, Jos North local government area late Thursday,killing 13 residents.Two were left injured but later died in the hospital.Nine of the victims are said to be members of a family.Only the family head managed to escape, according to sources.News of the attack soon spread round the city and sparked pandemonium with parents rushing to pick their children in schools.Traders also shut their shops to prevent looting.Other people ran for their lives.Protests also erupted in parts of the city.The protests soon began to get out of hand as some people tried to catch in on the situation to attack innocent people and to loot.Two such suspects were allegedly gunned down by security agents at Tina Junction in Jos North when they attacked innocent road users.The police confirmed the Thursday attack.Spokesman for the state police command,Terna Tyopev said: “On 27/09/2018 being Thursday at about 2205hrs, the Plateau State Police Command Control Room in Jos received a distress call to the effect that there were sporadic gunshots at Rukuba Road, opposite Kowa Hotel, Jos. The command after receiving the report mobilised patrol teams immediately to the scene of crime.”The unknown gunmen who took advantage of the ongoing rain in the area to attack residents were forced to run from the scene by the combined superior gun fire of the Police and the Operation Safe Haven (STF).”Some people who reside close to the hills were rescued while some persons lost their lives as a result of the attack and some others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, and are currently receiving treatment.”The combined security is out to contain the situation in Jos. As such, members of the public are to remain calm and law-abiding. Meanwhile, patrol of the area is being intensified and investigation in the crime has commenced.”The police did not say how many people died.A human rights activist, Dashe Joshua, however, slammed the security agencies for their inability to prevent the killings.His words: “The security agencies have completely failed in their primary responsibility.“How can gunmen penetrate the city and perpetrate such crime? This is unbelievable.“Why is government failing on a daily basis to protect its citizens?“When this type of killings happened in the remote villages, the security agencies would tell you they can’t be everywhere in the villages, but now this is happening in the state capital.“What is the excuse of the security agencies this time around?”Reacting to the pandemonium and the protests, the state government yesterday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state capital.The acting Secretary to State Government, Mr. Richard Tokman, said in a statement that: “Sequel to security breach in some parts of Jos North, the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jos North and Jos South local government areas with immediate effect.“However, while ensuring the safety of lives and property of the populace, citizens are advised to exercise restraint and to remain calm and report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agencies.”In a separate statement, Information Commissioner Yakubu Dati commiserated with bereaved families.He said: “The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to an attack along Rukuba Road in the early hours of Friday morning. The unfortunate action is generating tension in Jos, the state capital.