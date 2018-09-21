Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 women, children and men, who were bus passengers abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents during an ambush in the Pulka area of Borno State.NE learnt that the troops of 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole engaged the terrorists on Thursday during a clearance operation and rescued the victims who were six women, 11 children and four men.The army said on Friday that its troops shot dead 14 Boko Haram terrorists during the rescue mission at Amdaga Madachi village in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, where the terrorists were suspected to have taken their victims.It was reported last week Thursday that some gunmen, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents, abducted no fewer than 20 people from the bus heading to Gwoza from Maiduguri.Although the army did not immediately speak on the abduction, some family members and military sources confirmed the incident, noting that all the passengers were abducted by the insurgents.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the rescue on Friday, said the victims were currently being treated at an undisclosed military hospital.He said, “Troops of 192 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force members neutralised 14 Boko Haram terrorists in a village where terrorists that ambushed a civilian vehicle in Pulka were suspected to hide.“The troops engaged and subdued the terrorists following a superior fire power. They rescued 21 civilians including; six women, 11 children and four men who are being attended at a military hospital.“The Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, urged the troops to maintain the momentum by taking out all the Boko Haram Terrorists within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.”