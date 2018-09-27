The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Wednesday strongly warned the Independent National Electoral Commission that it must remain neutral in the 2019 General Elections in the country.PFN stated that the electoral umpire would be setting Nigeria on fire if it compromises its neutrality at the polls.Speaking at the end of a two-day strategic leaders meeting of the South-South Caucus for the 2019 General Elections, the National Vice President (South-South) of PFN, Bishop Simeon Okah also kicked against the use of the military for the elections.While okaying the use of police and other security agencies, Okah stressed that such agents should maintain a high level of neutrality, and take the protection of the lives and properties of Nigerians as topmost priority.He stated that PFN as a body would remain neutral in the 2019 but would push for credible and transparent electoral system that birth the kind of leaders the country had been yearning for years.Bishop Okah, who also the senior pastor of Flock of Christ Mission in Enerhen and flanked by state chairmen of PFN from all six states in the South-South, called on INEC Chairman , Professor Mahmood Yakubu to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by conducting a credible poll.He said Nigerians have confidence in Professor Yakubu, but it is now up to him not to disappoint the people’s trust at the polls.According to him, “The PFN on its part, promised to be neutral, but it will stand for the truth at all times and put the interest of the Church and the nation first.” All pastors have been directed to sensitize their members on the need for a free and fair election across the nation in 2019.“We challenge INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to live up to his credibility as a professor. Nigerians have confidence in Professor Yakubu , but it is now up to him not to disappoint the people. We want credible elections in 2019.”The PFN South south leader said all votes must count, and there should be no room for any malpractices.He notes that the two-day event with its theme; “Sustaining Godliness in Governance”, provided the opportunity for pastors to be educated on values to watch out for in aspirants as the various political parties hold their primaries.“The church leaders were also told to educate their members to participate actively in the political process and not just sit back and complain”, Okah added.The event was attended by the Delta State PFN Chairman, Bishop Kingsley Enakirherhi; Bayelsa PFN leader, Bishop Prosper Ayawei; Rivers chairman, Apostle Zilly Aggrey; Cross Rivers, Pastor Ekwok Lawrence; Edo, Bishop Monday Igbinosa and that of Akwa Ibom , Dr Sylvanus Ukafia while Archbishop Margaret Idahosa was represented by Bishop Curtis Fiano.