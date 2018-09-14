A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has promised to tackle insecurity in the country, if elected the president in 2019.Kwankwaso gave this promise on Friday in Makurdi, when he led other members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement to pay a congratulatory visit to Gov. Samuel Ortom.Newsmen report that Ortom recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The presidential aspirant said that the country had enough funds to use for the protection of its citizens.He added that he would eliminate insecurity in all its forms across the country and return Nigeria to the path of prosperity.”My desire is for us to continue to live in peace. It is only when there is peace that development will thrive in any society.“I will ensure that the security agencies are trained and retrained to be abreast of current security techniques, so as to effectively tackle insecurity.”We came to congratulate Ortom for defecting from the APC to his former party, the PDP.”You did the right thing for defecting. Everyday people learn new things as events unfold; today PDP is wiser than it was years past.“The party is aiming to achieve success. It has learnt its lesson.”I encourage you my members to give the PDP maximum support in order to clinch all the elective positions in the state and at the federal level.”Membership of my political movement cut across all the political divide of the country because they believe in my antecedents both at the state and federal level,” he said.Responding, Ortom said that Kwankwaso had offered to serve the country that was heavily divided.According to him, Nigeria is a country, where a cow is preferred to human beings.“I want to assure you that if the PDP will give you nomination, you may not need to come to Benue for campaigns because the state is now PDP.“Kwankwaso is a tested and trusted politician, who had cut his teeth in the political theatre,’’ he said.The governor said that in 2019, some politicians would have to retire from politics because they do not have good intentions for the state.He said that the party was working hard in order to get a leadership that would unite the people.Earlier, the Coordinator, Kwankwasiyya Movement in Benue, Mr Nathaniel Alaaga, said that the movement had registered 650,000 in the state.