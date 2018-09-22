Former EFCC boss, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has formally declared his intention to challenge incumbent Governor Muhamadu Bindow for the 2019 Adamawa State governorship ticket under the All Progressives Congress.Addressing party official at the state secretariat on Saturday in Yola, Ribadu said Gov. Bindow has performed below expectation, as such the APC needs a new face to make a difference.“Give me the chance and opportunity to make the difference.“Our dear state is facing a number of developmental challenges that require urgent, holistic and strategic handling.“We do not need cosmetics, which do not address fundamental issues that are the cornerstone to our development as a people.” It takes visionary leadership with capacity and modern thinking to provide that needed redirection, beyond deceptive makeup.“It is this much-needed leadership that I promise to offer to our people.“I come with genuine intention and I have a burning passion to change the fortunes of our people for good.“With all sense of humility, I believe I possess the requisite credentials, both academic and character, required to move this state forward.“I will run an all-inclusive government where all stakeholders like you truly have stakes,” Ribadu said.He urged party officials to ensure level playing ground for all aspirants.“As we move into the primaries, what we require from you, our party leaders, is an utmost level of responsibility by allowing free and fair contest.” We cannot afford to manipulate our party into failure. Injustice can never stand. Even if it does, it would be on shaky foundations which can collapse at any time.“Therefore, skewing a process like the primaries to favour one person, even though unpopular, may only lead our great party to failure, something no genuine party member would desire.”(NAN)