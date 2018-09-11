President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive his presidential nomination form for 2019 election from All Progressives Congress, APC.Presidency sources said the nomination form will be delivered to the President by 11:30 a.m. at New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.Recall that a group, under the auspices of National Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN, last week bought the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the president for 2019 presidential election at the cost of N45 million.National coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, last week made presentation of the cheque to the national leadership of the party at the party’s national secretariat.He said: “We are members of NCAN. Our resolve, since our formation over a year ago, is primarily to ensure that President Buhari seeks another term as well ensure that the president emerges victorious in the 2019 poll.“Our reason for embarking on this project is based on the recognition of the fact that the president has started laying a foundation for a better Nigeria and there is need to consolidate on the gains so far made.”