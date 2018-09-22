A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared that an ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has what it takes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Fani-Kayode said Kwankwaso, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was a good man and a real fighter.





In a tweet, the PDP chieftain stressed that Kwankwaso has a solid support base which he can use against Buhari.





He wrote: “I listened to my friend and brother @KwankwasoRM on @channelstv yesterday and I was impressed.





“He spoke well. He has what it takes to defeat @MBuhari hands down. I know him well. He is a profoundly good man with a solid support base and he is a real fighter.





“Nothing reflects the inferiority complex of @MBuhari more than his eagerness to speak to the foreign media and his reluctance to speak to their Nigeria counterparts.





“He has contempt for Nigerians and he trembles and bows each time the foreign media and foreign leaders call him out.”