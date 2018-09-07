Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in North-Central zone have resolved to present a consensus candidate for the forthcoming 2019 presidential elections.They also said the time was ripe for the zone to produce the next President of Nigeria since it has competent, capable and experienced aspirants that could improve the fortunes of the country and its people.The resolution was taken at a meeting, Wednesday night, in Abuja and attended by party leaders from the region, including former governors, former and serving legislators, members of the business community and the academia.However, the choice of who the consensus aspirant from the zone will be is yet to be decided.The PDP leaders from the region also emphasised that it was the turn of the North Central to produce the president of Nigeria, while also mandating the leaders to engage their counterparts in other geopolitical zones with a view to convincing them to support the consensus aspirants that will be produced by the North-central.Speaking to the leaders from the region, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who took advantage of the meeting to inform the leaders of his presidential ambition, noted that the North Central had been a stabilising factor in Nigeria.According to him, from previous experience, it is clear that its leaders have the capacity and will power to unite and develop Nigeria.Earlier, in his opening remarks, the zonal vice chairman of the North-Central, Mr. Theophilus Dakah Shan, agreed that it is true that North Central served as a cardinal point for where Nigeria will go.