The aspirants are those who have obtained the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the presidential primary of the party slated for October 5 and 6 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The screening, which is still ongoing at the party’s Presidential Campaign office popularly called Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, is being conducted by the Namadi Sambo -led committee.
Among those that had appeared before the committee was a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; a former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jona Jang; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi among others.
