The Chairman, CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola is going to run for the governorship seat of Lagos State, according to influential publisher, Dele Momodu.Mr Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine and The Boss Newspaper, revealed this via his Twitter handle, @DeleMomodu.He said Mr Otedola said he would run under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“Breaking news: Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper,” Mr Momodu twitted Tuesday.This is not the first time Mr Momodu, known for his access to celebrities including those in politics, would reveal the political ambition of a prominent personality.The publisher was the first to inform Nigerians that Senate President Bukola Saraki will join the 2019 presidential race on the platform of the PDP, months before the official threw his hat into the ring.Mr Saraki’s aides had dismissed the claim at the time.Mr Momodu’s announcement comes a day after Mr Ambode officially picked his nomination form to contest for a second term.“In these three and a half years as your Governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together with no more than our belief in our dreams,” Mr Ambode had told supporters while picking the form.Efforts to confirm from Mr Otedola personally via his email was unsuccessful.He has also not commented on Mr Momodu’s claim on his official tweeter handle @realFemiOtedola.