Political stakeholders led by the “Not Too Young To Run Movement” in Gombe state on Monday decried the high cost of forms for expression of interest and nomination for the 2019 general elections being sold by political parties in the country.Hamzat Lawal, a national leader of the movement told newsmen in a press conference in Gombe the state capital that the high costs of the forms would make youths and qualified politicians to shelve their ambitions.He said, “the whole idea of paying exorbitant rate for nomination form smacks of a grand conspiracy to keep the system only for the moneybags and shut out those with less financial muscle.“The movement notes with concern the announcement on the cost of nomination forms by various parties which presents a major impediment to youth participation in politics.”Hamzat also decried the manner at which some state governors hijacked the process of the sales of nomination forms to thwart the aspirations of young aspirants and perceived political enemies.The group recommends that the cost for nomination forms by various parties should not exceed, N2 million for presidential aspirant, N1 million for governorship, N600 thousand for senatorial, N400 thousand for house of representatives and N200 thousand for state assembly.They further appreciated the leadership of the various political parties that have reserved party tickets for young men and women with character, capacity and competence as well as parties that have adopted open, transparent and direct party primaries in the candidate selection process.The group also urged political parties and their candidates to engaged in issues-based campaign and shun comments that could incite their followers during campaigns.They called on the people to use the period of the campaign to assess the candidates and also shun any form of financial inducement from the candidates or their agents.He assured that”, the movement will host a public dialogue series with political parties to address some concerns relating to candidate selection process in all the political parties”