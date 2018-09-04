Former Minister of Education and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said multiple presidential aspirants vying for the PDP ticket in the 2019 presidential election would not lead to an implosion in the party.Shekarau, in a statement after a condolence visit to the governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, on the death of his mother, at his Toru-Orua country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, said the number of aspirants in the opposition PDP, was a sign of hope, noting that what was important is how responsibly they conduct themselves and the business of their campaigns as a family.Earlier, another PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also paid a condolence visit to Governor Dickson, said his Kwankwasiyya Movement was a grassroots organisation with about 160,000 members in Bayelsa State alone.Senator Kwankwaso also appealed to Governor Dickson to ensure that its members were accepted into the fold of the PDP. He was accompanied on the visit by former Minister of State, Defence, Roland Oritsejafor.On the number of PDP presidential aspirants, Shekarau said: “The beauty of politics is that it is about people. I always say the more the aspirants you have for many positions, the better for it. The number of presidential aspirants in the PDP is a sign of hope. It is hope that brings people to come out to contest elections.“What is important is not how many aspirants that are contesting but how responsibly they are conducting themselves. How are they conducting the business of their campaigns as a family? Just last week, the PDP assembled all the presidential aspirants, we exchanged views on working together and working together like brothers.”In a brief remark, Governor Dickson said his family has become crusaders against the cancer scourge, which he noted has continued to ravage Niger Delta and the rest of the country.He expressed appreciation for the support and encouragement from well-meaning organisations and individuals.