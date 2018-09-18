He said, “Many people had said expecting people to be committed enough to own this campaign was unrealistic as Nigerians don’t donate to politicians or politics…with your prayers and continued support, we’ll have some more good news to share.”

In another tweet he said, “A few minutes ago, after satisfying all requirements, I received the nomination form of our party @ANNigOfficial to officially express my interest to serve our nation in the capacity of the President.”

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, on Tuesday picked up the nomination and expression of interest forms, formalising his intention to contest the presidential seat of Nigeria.Recall that the leadership expert and business had earlier charged the public to donate towards the purchase of the N3.5 million nomination form to enable him contest in the presidential primary election of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN).Durotoye who took his Twitter account, praised his supporters for donating and making it possible for him to obtain the ANN presidential nomination forms.The business consultant who also thanked his supporters for giving him the opportunity to represent them was presented the presidential nomination for by party’s chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Dania at the ANN National Headquarters in Abuja.The aspirant had published the financial report of his campaign so far to prove that he’s running a transparent campaign that is accountable to donors and Nigerians. Durotoye was one of the 18 presidential aspirants who formed Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition in July 2018 and resolved to get behind one consensus candidate to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.Last month he was elected the consensus candidate even though it led to the exit of a few members of the coalition who expressed reservations about the electoral process.