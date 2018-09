The Senator representing Bayelsa East district in the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce, has announced that he is rooting for the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 Presidential election.





In a tweet on Tuesday, the lawmaker expressed confidence that Atiku would get Nigeria working again.





Ben Bruce, alongside a picture with Atiku wrote, ”With Waziri @atiku, my choice as the next @NGRPresident and the man who will #GetNigeriaWorkingAgain.”





This is coming at a time when Atiku who feels he is the most qualified Presidential candidate had asked former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido to step down for him.