A youth group in Ebonyi South Zone weekend called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to declare the seat of their senator, Sunni Ogbuoji vacant for decamping to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC without following the required constitutional provisions.But in a swift reaction, the State Chairman of APC, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze urged the public to ignore the group.The youths under the aegis of Ohanivo Youth Forum, OYF, comprising Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo local government areas of the state, further passed a vote of no confidence on the Senator for non performance and display of characters unbecoming of public officer.In a communiqué signed by Ohanivo headed by its President, Comrade Raymond Okoro and others, the group said: “We call on the National Assembly leadership led by His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki to declare the seat of Ebonyi South senatorial zone in the senate vacant. We gave him our mandate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and when he decamped to APC, he never consulted his constituents and did not follow the required condition as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria before defecting to the APC“The constitution stipulates that you can only defect from one party to another only when your party is in crisis or there is a faction in your party, which makes it impossible for you to function effectively in your party. To the best our knowledge, there is no faction in PDP.Reacting on behalf of the APC, Eze said: “The youths should not be given any attention and should be ignored. They can quote any section of the constitution of their choice to buttress their point. I don’t want to waste my time on frivolous things.”