The National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress became a beehive of activities as aspirants for various elective positions besieged the office of the party’s National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibidiro, to purchase expression of interest and nomination forms.Aspirants started arriving the secretariat as early as 8am on Thursday for scheduled appointments with party officials.In what appears to be a new trend among some aspirants, a governorship hopeful from Adamawa State Dr. Mahmood Ahmed was presented with a set of forms by his group of friends and associates in his residence, in Maitama Abuja.Ahmed said, “I wish to most sincerely express my gratitude to my friends who gave me this very big surprise. I told a friend of mine a fortnight ago, that Adams (Oshiomhole) has thrown a shocker to me by exceeding my budget for the purchase of the form.“I lost half of my size immediately. I didn’t know that my friends are actually working on this. At 11am today, one of them called me that they are actually having an emergency meeting that they put together this amount of money and they are proceeding to pick a nomination form for me.“It is quite touching and from the bottom of my heart and most sincerely I like to thank each and every one of them. About 22 of them got together to have this thing done. I express my gratitude to them.”The aspirant said it was no longer news that the situation in Adamawa State could not be allowed to continue the way it was currently and that there was a need for the people to enjoy a new lease of life through the provision of dividends of democracy.