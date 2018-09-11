The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that consensus will apply only when no other aspirant signifies interest through purchase of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the position in question ahead of its primaries.Mr Yekini Nabena, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, made the clarification in Abuja on Tuesday.He said the clarification became necessary following the announcement of consensus candidates for elective positions for the 2019 general elections in some of the party’s state chapters.“The attention of the APC has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states, it is therefore, pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.“While consensus is provided for by the party’s constitution, the option is conditional.“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th Meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest through purchase of nomination forms for the position in question,” Nabena said in a statement.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC national secretariat has, however, remained a beehive of activities since Sept. 5 when it began the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants for 2019 general elections.This is, especially so as politicians and their supporters from across states of the federation rush to the secretariat to pick the party’s forms and to beat the deadline for its sale.Traders have also taken advantage of the large turnout of party members and supporters at the secretariat, located at Blantyre Street in Wuse Two, to do brisk business.While some traders take the opportunity to display various souvenirs, others were seen selling the party’s constitution to members.Commercial photographers also struggled to get the attention of party members who may want to take photographs for posterity.The two hotels located on the street, Valencia and Barcelona had continued to record high patronage.Driving through the street has, however, become a herculean task due to heavy human and vehicular traffic as security operatives attached to the party were seen making frantic effort to ensure orderliness.