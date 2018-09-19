The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has said its member will not be afraid of arrest by the police and other security agencies when it begins the celebration of the 19th anniversary of its formation.The group’s Director of Information, Sunday Okereafor, told newsmen on Saturday that the anniversary slated for September 13, 2018, would be celebrated within and outside Nigeria.Okereafor said that the struggle for Biafra had been without any form of violence, maintaining that the situation would be the same until a sovereign state for the Igbo was achieved.He stated that though some members of MASSOB could be arrested during the anniversary celebration, the court would always free them because of their non-violence posture.The MASSOB spokesman also advised members of the pro-Biafra group to shun beer parlours in order to avoid being arrested by security agents.“It will be a celebration of 19 years of non-violent struggle. We know that there will definitely be reactions when we are celebrating. But if they (security agents) want to arrest us, we are not afraid of arrest because we are a fearless group.“Security agents know we are non-violent and non-violence is the key to the struggle. If they arrest us, they will take us to court and the court will free us because we are a non-violent group,” Okereafor said.He called on Igbo people to be patient, noting that Biafra would soon be a reality no matter the move against it by few persons.