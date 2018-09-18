Eighteen people were reportedly killed in an early morning road crash in Awo community in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA of Ekiti State.The Toyota Hiace bus, said to have been conveying the passengers from Lagos to Abuja, had had a head-on collision with a trailer on Awo – Igede road on Wednesday morning.The bodies of the passengers were squeezed in the crushed bus, with witnesses claiming that there were no survivors in the accident.