Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the federal executive council (FEC) meeting attended by few cabinet members.





Only 14 ministers were at the council chamber of the presidential villa when the meeting started with the rendition of the national anthem at 11am.





Some council members are currently in President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation to the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 73).





Those who attended the meeting were Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture; Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for agriculture; and Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence.





Others are Osagie Ehanire, minister of state for health; Chris Ngige, minister of labour; and Adebayo Shittu, minister of communication.





Opening Muslim prayer was said by Mohammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), while the Christian opening prayer was said by Lokpobiri.









More to follow…