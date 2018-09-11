At least 11 persons have been killed in a fresh attack in Jos south local government area of Plateau state.





Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Sunday night.





He said the command immediately mobilised officers to restore peace and normalcy to the area.





Plateau, among other northern state, has suffered series of attacks in clashes between herders and farmers in the region.





The state received its worst hit in June when over 100 people were killed in a night.





“Eleven people lost their lives, 12 injured and are receiving treatment in the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau state specialist hospital,” Tyopev said.





“At 20:30 hours, we received a distress call from an anonymous caller who informed us that there was an attack. Immediately we mobilised people there. On arrival, we discovered that some people were on the ground. So, we moved them immediately to the hospitals. And it was on arrival that some of them were confirmed dead by some doctors on duty. And some are also admitted.





“No arrests have been made. Investigation is on. We are appealing to the residents of the area to give us information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the act. We are also appealing to them not to vent their anger on the security personnel who are there to protect their lives. Youths should calm themselves down and not take laws into their hands.”





Asked if it is another case of suspected herdsmen attack, the police spokesman said: “Investigation is on and I would not want to place the cart before the horse. Investigation would reveal who actually carried out the attack.”