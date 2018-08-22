Irate youth have set the Magistrates’ Court in Olru, Imo State on fire.





Punch reports that the fire destroyed all the documents in the court before it was put out.





The Magistrates’ Court is on the premises of Orlu High court.





The Police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, has confirmed the incident.





He described it as a case of suspected arson.





Enwerem said that the Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, had mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the matter.