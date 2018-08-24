Reno Omokri, a bestselling Nigerian author, says the mother of American model, Blac Chyna, stole his tweet word for word without giving him credit.

Omokri, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says he tweeted the allegedly stolen quote about marriage and sex in 2017.





Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna’s mother, recently shared the quote on her Instagram page.





“If sex can make men marry you, all prostitutes would be married. A man stays where he’s well loved, not where he is well sexed,” it read.





Omokri caught wind of the alleged plagiarism and addressed Blac Chyna on Twitter, sharing screenshots as evidence.





“Dear Blac Chyna,” Omokri tweeted on Friday.





“Your mother Tokyo Toni, stole my tweet word for word.





“She did not even attempt to hide her plagiarism. And she did not attribute my #RenosNuggets.





“If she is going to use the wisdom God gave me, she should at least credit me! @TMZ I tweeted this a year ago!”

Blac Chyna is famous for once dating Rob Kardashian and before that, rapper Tyga.





She also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and ‘Rob and Chyna’.





Neither the reality TV star nor her mother has responded to Omokri’s allegation.