The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) has cautioned the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, against heating up the Nigeria polity with his persistent call for the impeachment of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.





Recall that Saraki had last month, dumped the ruling APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





National Chairman of GPN, Chief Sam Eke, who spoke with newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, described the alleged move by the former Edo governor to instigate Saraki’s impeachment as undemocratic.





Eke warned that if Oshiomhole was not called to order, his action may lead to anarchy.





He said, “The call for Saraki’s removal is undemocratic. Because in the first instance, the APC really have to face the reality. Where there the one that actually installed Saraki as Senate President? The answer is capital No.





“The installation of a Senate President by simple majority was done by his co-senators, and if they want to remove him, it is up to them. They can remove him when they have two-thirds of 109, not 2/3 of those present. So, the due process must be followed.





“People should stop gunning for anarchy. We still maintain that the democracy is the best form of government. So, anyone that is trying to cause an anarchy for there to be an uproar in the polity, is a wrong one, and we condemn it,” the former governorship candidate in Abia said.