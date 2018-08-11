An Igbo cleric and senior pastor of Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach, Olisadebelum Onuoha, has counselled pro-Biafra agitators and groups to halt what he described as “unnecessary rivalry” among them and seek divine direction if they are desirous of achieving “Biafra Republic.”The cleric noted that such rivalry has contributed immensely to the non-actualisation of the struggle, calling on agitators, particularly members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra to immediately end the war of supremacy.Onuoha stated this on Friday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, while addressing journalists where he claimed that although Biafra would certainly be achieved, “but not at the moment.”He posited that the struggle had failed because its promoters have not involved God in pushing for a Biafra Republic, warning that without God, Biafra will be trodden under foot and a defeated battle.The pastor, however, urged the agitators and Igbo leaders to attend a spiritual rally at the Michael Okpara Stadium in Enugu State towards the actualisiation of the movement.Onuoha, while calling for unity among the Igbo, noted that the supremacy war among the IPOB, Ohaneze Ndigbo and MASSOB was not necessary in the agitation, saying that there was an urgent need for them to close ranks and work in unison.He said, “Make no mistake about it, the nation (Biafra) must emerge but not now because God has time for everything that He has ordained.“So, our Biafran brothers are advised to welcome Jehovah into their struggle and the world for His end-time work, which will be heralded this month. He will tell them what to do thereafter.”