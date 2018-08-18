Kofi Annan, former secretary-general of the United Nations, has passed away at age of 80.

Annan, the seventh secretary-general of the UN, died on Saturday after a brief illness.





World leaders such as Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and notable persons have been paying tribute to the Nobel peace laureate.





Ghanian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, described Annan as one of the country’s “greatest compatriots”.

I extend, on behalf of the entire Ghanaian nation, our sincere, heartfelt condolences to his beloved widow, Nane Maria, and to his devoted children, Ama, Kojo and Nina, on this great loss. 2/7 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 18, 2018

He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena. He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity. 5/7 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 18, 2018

pic.twitter.com/SKfBk5zaY2 Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. I join the world in mourning his loss. In these turbulent and trying times, his legacy as a global champion for peace will remain a true inspiration for us all. https://t.co/psJ9viPIeu August 18, 2018

"Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family." - PM @Theresa_May August 18, 2018

We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel Laureate and former UNSG Mr. Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan, former @UN Secretary General's indelible contributions to humanity will not be forgotten. He was a global statesman deeply committed to a fairer & more peaceful world. My condolences to his family & people of Ghana. He will be sorely missed. https://t.co/DGoccgpOEx August 18, 2018





He was 80 years oldpic.twitter.com/ywXwYjYUB8 Africa and the world has lost another giant.Former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has died.He reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland after a short illness, according to a statement issued by his family.He was 80 years old #RIPKofiAnnan August 18, 2018





Rest on Kofi Annan. A life well lived!Indeed, Africa and the World has lost a rare gem.Rest on the Great Diplomat and Global Citizen of the century.Rest on Kofi Annan. pic.twitter.com/MJKxfk0mJm August 18, 2018

Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/P0SWagShJM August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan, ancien secrétaire général de l’ONU et prix Nobel de la Paix, a quitté ce monde pendant la nuit. La France lui rend hommage. Nous n’oublierons jamais son regard calme et résolu, ni la force de ses combats. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 18, 2018





You made Ghana and indeed Africa proud after becoming the first black African to head the United Nations.



Thank you for everything, Sir!



Your name lives on! Rest In Peace Kofi Annan.You made Ghana and indeed Africa proud after becoming the first black African to head the United Nations.Thank you for everything, Sir!Your name lives on! pic.twitter.com/XBzSKaK6hK August 18, 2018



Pix by DRAGAN MIKKI DR KOFI ANNAN one of the world's greatest diplomats & former UN Secretary General has died at the age of 80... Was honoured to have met him at the 80th birthday of former Sec General of the Commonwealth CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU in London... Rest in Peace Sir...Pix by DRAGAN MIKKI pic.twitter.com/wrjy168j3s August 18, 2018

There are only a few who can choose to live for others. Former Secretary General of UN & Noble Peace Prize Awardee Kofi Annan was one of them. Grieved to hear of his demise. The work he has done to restore world peace is unmatched and cannot be obliterated. My deepest condolence. pic.twitter.com/aMMDteVE74 August 18, 2018