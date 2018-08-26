A 23-years-old mother of two, Mrs. Miracle Omovuokpor, has surrendered herself to the police in Edo State, after selling her six-months-old baby for N200, 000.It was gathered that the suspect sold the baby, whose name was given as Greatness, to an orphanage in Onitsha, Anambra State, for N200,000, and used part of the proceed from the sales of the child to buy a mobile phone.Omovuokpor, who hails from Agenebode, in the Etsako East Local Government Area of the State, blamed her action on frustration and the inability of her husband to take care of them.She alleged that she was persuaded by her friend whom she identified as Mama Joy, now at large, to sell the infant and give the money to her husband to start a business.She explained: “My baby was born on July 2. I sold her due to frustration. There was no food, nothing. My husband was just struggling. There was no money to take care of her [baby].“My friend (Mama Joy) said that since my husband was not taking care of me, if I did it [sell the baby], I could give the money to my husband to start a business or buy a motorcycle. I told my husband what my friend said and he warned her.“Two weeks later, she came back. I did not know what happened to me, so I carried a bag, picked some things and left.“I sold her to an orphanage in Onitsha. It bought the child for N200,000. I just bought only a phone; I did not want to buy it but she [Mama Joy] forced me to do so.”Omovuokpor said she later regretted her action and confessed to her pastor what she had done.She said, “I told my pastor what I did, that it was a mistake for which I would never forgive myself. So, my husband and I went to a police station to report. I know what I did was not good. I pray that my child will forgive me.”Narrating what happened, the husband of the suspect, Mr. Johnson Omovuokpor, expressed anger that his wife went ahead with her plan, in spite his disapproval.According to him, “When she told me about her plan, I told her that it would not help. I told her to forget about it and exercise patience.“We quarrelled about it and slept. The next day, my landlady asked me if my wife was travelling. So, I went inside asked her where she was travelling to. She denied.“So, I brought out my motorcycle and went out to repair it. When I went home to get some money to pay for the repair, I saw my first daughter with my neighbour.“When I asked about my wife’s whereabouts, I was told that she went out with a bag, saying that she was going to buy something. So, I remembered what she said she wanted to do with the baby.“When she called me later in the afternoon to tell me that she had sold the baby, I rained curses on her and ended the call. I became confused afterwards and could not do anything for the rest of that day.”The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, who confirmed the incident, described it as an abomination and a serious offence.Kokumo, who said the Command has begun investigation into the case, said that the baby would be retrieved while the suspect would be charged to court.“It is an act against established laws in Nigeria. Now that we have the woman in our net, we will definitely charge her to court. The baby will be retrieved.”