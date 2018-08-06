Chelsea forward, Willian, has finally revealed where he will be the coming season.The Brazilian dismissed claims he wants to leave Chelsea.Willian spoke after playing under new manager, Maurizio Sarri for the first time in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.The 29-year-old played 30 minutes in the Community Shield, just a few days after returning to training.There were speculations that the 29-year-old was angling for a move away from the club with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United mooted to be the suitors.But the forward ended the rumours yesterday and insisted he was happy at the Stamford Bridge.He told reporters after the match, “I’m happy here. I’m happy to be at Chelsea. I’m looking forward to playing well and winning titles.”