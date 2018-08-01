Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed for their courage to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Saraki and Ahmed announced their decisions on Tuesday.





Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike said the level of impunity under the APC Federal Government, surpassed what was obtainable during the military administration.





“I salute the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor for being bold to say that they will not be intimidated. I welcome them to the PDP which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.





“More governors and senior politicians will still defect in the coming days. This regime of intimidation and harassment emboldens us. It strengthens us to stand against tyranny and impunity.





“It emboldens us to stand firm because of the interest of the people. We will resist any attempt to coerce us to cave in. Even under the Military, there has not been this nature of impunity. We are determined and we have made up our minds to rescue Nigeria,” he said.