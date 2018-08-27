Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that there will be no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential aspirants in the party.





National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena said there will be no automatic ticket for Buhari because other aspirants will also be given the opportunity to prove their worth at the primaries.





Speaking with Daily Independent, Nabena said, “There is going to be primaries. Other aspirants will also be given a chance to test their popularity.





“So, it is not as if there is an automatic ticket that has been given to President Muhammadu Buhari”.





Speaking on other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidency other than Buhari, Nabena said, “Though one or two have shown interest, the actual number will be known when the forms go on sale.





“Yes, there are people. One or two persons have indicated interest but when the forms go on sale, the aspirants will come out and the real number will be known”.