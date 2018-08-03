Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has given reasons why he and other former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Ahmed, who addressed youths under the auspices of Kwara Agenda, said the APC-led Federal Government has not met the wishes and aspirations of the people, and also engaged in political persecution and victimisation of the state party leadership.He said: “Most of the political appointments at the federal level were done without any input or consideration from the state party stakeholders, and in flagrant neglect of established principles of federal character.”The governor added that some party leaders, who nursed private but personal agendas other than the party manifesto, using the instrumentalities of government, worked against all efforts and entreaties to amicably resolve the impasse.“The problem became compounded with ceaseless litigations and harassment of me and the Senate President, with insinuation of complicity in the Offa Robbery,” Ahmed added.Youth leader Yakub Haroon, who spoke of their behalf, said: “The APC failed to deliver on its promises to Nigerians, especially the youths. The party has also failed to carry the people of Kwara State along in the scheme of things at the federal level“It is for this that we support the Senate President and governor for finding a new platform to actualise the dreams of our people.”Supporters of Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday held a solidarity rally in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, to hail his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The rally held at the Government House.They insisted that Saraki would always win any election in the state notwithstanding the political platform he chooses to use.Their spokesman, Yakub Haruna Kannike, said: “In Kwara, Saraki is our political party and we shall always vote for his party and candidates.He has been tested and trusted by the people; in fact, he does not need to be in anypolitical party to win elections in the state. The people of the state have said it severally that our political party in Kwara is Saraki.“The simple interpretation of the above is that the people are always ready to vote for any party that our leader belongs to, at any point in time. There are so many instances to buttress this assertion.”The supporters challenged Saraki’s opponents to show more commitments to the well-being of the people, saying it is not vote-catching to be seasonal politicians.Kannike added: “If we may ask, where were the political opponents of the Senate President when he was and still attending to the needs of the people? Those antagonising Saraki are all seasonal and absentee politicians with no record of assisting their communities not to talk of the state. They always come around few months to election to get patronage from their sponsors and attempt to deceive the electorate.But thank God, the Kwara electorate are wise and had always rejected them.“We are therefore using this forum to sensitise the people on the antics of opposition elements and political spent forces who are jittery over Saraki’s defection to the PDP. They do not have anything to offer as they will soon desert you as soon as they lose in 2019. Saraki is our God-chosen leader who is always around to share in our happiness and grief. He deserves our support and we shall never cease supporting him.”