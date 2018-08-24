The Labour Party (LP) has pledged to deliver 16 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





National Chairman of the party, Mike Omotosho, gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin at a public lecture and inauguration of Wards and Local Governments canvassers for re-election bid of Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.





The event organised by the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project was attended by the Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara.





Omotosho, in a goodwill message at the event, said Buhari had done well in office.





He said his party will also work with the APC “to liberate Kwara from misrule by a clique led by one man”.





Omotosho charged the people of Kwara, to take the opportunity of the political development in the country to free themselves from slavery and oppression.





Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of APC caretaker committee in Kwara, Bashir Bolarinwa said President Buhari should be given a chance to continue with his agenda of liberating the country from poverty and treasury looting.





He said Nigerians should not allow a repeat of 1985 history when Buhari regime of discipline and prudence was ousted to pave way for corruption and retrogression.