President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Senator Ita Enang, has revealed why former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio was “approached” and convinced to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Enang disclosed that Akpabio was approached about defection due to his “nationalist posture”.





Speaking with newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, the presidential aide also stated that the former Akwa Ibom State governor will be a great asset to the APC.





He also urged Nigerians to support Buhari’s effort in ending the scourge of insurgency, corruption and social ill that have slowed down the country’s economy.





According to Enang, “Akpabio was what we could call the certificate of registration of the PDP. We discovered that he had a nationalist posture, considering his pedigree, we had no option other than to approach him.





“The APC worked so hard to bring him to its fold. What we observed was that Akpabio already had a lot of democratic/nationalist credentials in him and was one Nigerian willing to work for the survival of the country and not for his parochial interest.





“We had to bring him to our party and so light met light. I charge other political parties to cry less.”