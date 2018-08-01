Reno Omokri, the former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why National leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole have not left the ruling party.





Omokri writing on his Twitter Page said the fear of the Ecomomic Financial and Crimes Commission, EFCC, will not allow Tinubu leave the APC.





According to him, Oshiomhole will not dump the APC in order to remain relevance in the polity.





Further speaking on defections, Omokri said the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi would also not dump APC due to shame.





Omokri tweeted:“If not for SHAME Chibuike Amaechi would have defected to PDP





“If not for FEAR of EFCC, Asiwaju Tinubu would have abandoned APC.





“If not for RELEVANCE, Oshiomhole would have returned to Labour Party.





“If not for DESPERATION Rochas Okorochawould have returned to APGA.”





This is coming at a time when Senate President Bukola Saraki formally dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC.