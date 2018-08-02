Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed what state governors would need to do to experience peace and tackle insecurity challenges in their respective states.





Obasanjo, speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday called on governors in the country to learn from their Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson on how to achieve a safe state.





The former president said Bayelsa, which used to be known for militancy has now become one of the safest states in the country.





He said: “The peace of God is here. Bayelsa used to be dreaded for militancy and insecurity; and now, people are asking what is happening in Bayelsa State.





” If you are a governor and you want to do well and secure your state, come to Bayelsa and learn the secret.





“Nothing is more important than man’s relationship with God. It is obvious for all to see that the peace of God is in the state.”









Recall that the former President, during his visit to Bayelsa met with Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday.