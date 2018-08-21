Doyin Okupe, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nigerians against voting for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.





Okupe warned that if the Waziri of Adamawa rules Nigeria for a day, the country will take 10 years to recover from the effect.





In a tweet, on Monday, the former Presidential aide said Nigeria will make history if it is ruled by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





He wrote: “If Atiku rules Nigeria for 1 day, it will take us 10 years to recover.





“If Saraki rules for a day, Nigeria will MAKE history.”