Abdulwahab Abdulrahman, an ex-aide to the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, has revealed the reason for the faceoff that existed between the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and Daura.





Abdulrahman had earlier accused his former boss of extensive corruption and portrayed him as a man who serially betrayed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, for money.





Asked what the real issue was between Magu and the DG SSS, Abdulrahman told Premium Times that Daura wanted the EFFC boss to share information on high profile cases with him.





“Magu is a smart officer and he knew Daura wanted to use such information to extract money from people. He told Daura to his face that I can’t report to you, I only report to the president who appointed me,” Abdulrahman said.





Speaking on Daura’s career history, the former aide said his former boss was nearly sacked from the DSS originally before his reappointment by Buhari because he was caught siphoning diesel from the DSS Academy in Kaduna.





“Before then, he was almost sacked when he was State Director in Lagos. Tinubu, who was governor donated 20 vehicles to aid the work of the service in the state; Fashola, who is Minister now, was the Chief of Staff at the time, Lawal Daura took all the vehicles to Kano and sold them off,” he claimed.